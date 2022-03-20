As Tuesday’s cool, dry winds began to settle down in the evening, 63 teams were afloat in their bass boats in the vicinity of the Stillhouse Park boat ramp, each listening for their number to be called, signaling they were free to head out in search of the heaviest three-fish limit of bass they could muster in the event’s three-hour time limit.
Thus began the long-lived 3X9 Series’ 2022 season, so named as this bass tournament’s participants attempt to catch three winning fish by the 9 p.m. deadline, hence “three by nine” or 3X9.
As winter begins to give way to spring, bass may be found in many different locations, from shallow to deep and everywhere in between. Some are preparing to spawn, while others will not for several weeks to come.
Add to that the wild swings in weather we have experienced, and it was really anyone’s guess where the winning sack of fish would come from during this mid-March event.
Difficult though it may have been, the team of Trent and Shane Stafford prevailed this week, taking a three-fish limit which weighed 22.39 pounds. The men were awarded a check for $1,100 for their efforts.
Shane Stafford had this to say about his catch: “Fishing has been really good lately and we knew it was going to take a big bag to win. We were fortunate to get the three right bites. All of our fish came in and around the grass. The grass is what makes this lake so special and these fish so impressive.”
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, one of the few Texas Hill Country reservoirs with abundant hydrilla, harbors more than its fair share of quality largemouth bass, thanks to the cover and suitable habitat which that form of aquatic vegetation provides.
Rare is the day any longer when a quality catch of largemouth is made other than from out of the hydrilla, as bass relate to it continuously.
Second place went to David Kipp and Justin Rogers. The pair landed 20.51 pounds of bass and won $410.
Third place went to the team of Bobby Babcock and Thomas Wells. Their 18.26-pound limit was anchored by the contest’s largest fish, a largemouth bass weighing 9.46 pounds. The big bass prize combined with the purse for third place earned the men $525.
The 3X9 Series will continue weekly into September. The event begins around 6 p.m. every Tuesday, interrupted only in the case of severe weather. Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.