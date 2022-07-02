The mild cold front that arrived during the overnight hours from Sunday into Monday turned winds from the north, ending a string of 100-degree days, brought some much needed rain area-wide, and made Tuesday evening’s 3X9 Series bass tournament conditions more bearable.
Forty-five teams competed in the weekly event which originates from the Stillhouse Park boat ramp at the end of Simmons Road in Belton. The two-angler teams have three hours to catch the
heaviest three-bass limit they can muster.
This week, 34 of those teams weighed in at least one fish. The cumulative weight of all the fish brought to the scales was 257.58 pounds.
Prize money was awarded to the top five teams, as well as to the team capturing the single largest bass of the contest. The award money is drawn from the participants’ entry fees.
Finishing at the front of the pack this week was the father-and-son team of Paul and Kessler Stokes. The Stokes landed three fish weighing in at 14.23 pounds with no penalty deductions, which can be taken for failing to keep fish alive.
The Stokes were awarded $950 for their victory.
Paul Stokes reported on the day following the tournament: “With the water temperature being so hot, the fish are positioning themselves in the deeper grass lines along points, drains, and ditches. Last night we caught them in 14 to 22 foot depths with soft plastics on Texas and Carolina rigs.”
Second place went to Cris and Justin Tatum. Their 12.64-pound limit was anchored by a bass weighing 6.11 pounds, which was the second largest fish weighed in for the night. The Tatums received $290 for their efforts.
Third place went to David Kipp and Justin Rogers. The men landed 12.28 pounds of fish for their three-fish limit, including a 5.27-pound fish. They earned $170.
The Big Bass award went to the team of Levi Green and Perry Dixon. Their largest fish weighed 6.54 pounds and helped them advance to fourth place. Their earnings included money for fourth place and
the Big Bass prize, and totaled $380.
According to Dixon, the team paid particular attention to where the edge of the deep hydrilla was located to find their fish.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen, at 254-690-3474.
