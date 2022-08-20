On Tuesday evening, 42 teams competed in the 21st 3X9 Series bass tournament held weekly on Stillhouse Hollow Lake from March through September.
The series took a week off last week as the tournament organizers headed out-of-town to attend the Bass Cat Boats dealers’ meeting.
As the series returned to Stillhouse this week, the water temperature on the surface stood at approximately 85F, and the lake level had dropped to 8.5 feet below full pool level.
Prior to the break, the team of Quinten Twiggs and Ingo Smith had enjoyed back-to-back victories. The pair did not weigh in any fish this week.
The father-and-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum, certainly no strangers to finishing in the money this season, bested the field this week, albeit by the slightest of margins. The three-fish limit amassed by the men weighed in at 12.47 pounds, with the single heaviest of those fish weighing 6.17 pounds.
Justin Tatum had this to say about his team’s performance: “We had a slow start to the tournament, made a few adjustments and went to a finesse presentation and started catching quality fish.”
The Tatums’ limit beat out the second heaviest limit by just 0.08 pounds and earned the Tatums $850.
The second heaviest sack, a 12.35-pound, three-fish limit, brought a second-place finish to Trent and Shane Stafford. Their single heaviest bass went 6.14 pounds. This performance earned the Staffords
$260.
Third place went to Brian Bustilloz and Cody Randolph. Their 11.51-pound, three-fish limit earned them $160.
In a bit of an unusual twist for a short-duration, three-fish limit format, the team landing the evening’s largest fish did not place in the top three. Fred Nazario and John Riley landed a 6.91-pound largemouth bass which anchored their 11.31-pound, three-fish limit. The payout for their fifth-place finish, plus the bonus for the Big Bass prize actually put their $215 winnings in excess of the winnings for the third- and fourth place teams.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254=690=3474.
