The temperature reached 107 as the 41 teams which braved participation in Tuesday night’s 3X9 Series bass tournament arrived for pre-event check-in at Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
When all was said and done, those teams brought only 54 fish to the scales to be weighed, underscoring the negative impact the Texas mid-summer heat can have on afternoon and evening fishing.
Those 54 fish weighed a cumulative 139.74 pounds, yielding an average of 2.59 pounds per fish.
The surface temperature stood at around 88F, with the reservoir steadily dropping due to human and agricultural consumption, and evaporation. As the tournament began, the lake was 6.8 feet low and is dropping about 0.07 feet per day.
The father-and-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum prevailed in the tough conditions. The pair managed to boat the tournament’s single largest bass. This locked in their victory on a night when relatively few large bass were weighed in.
The Tatums placed a total of 14.87 pounds of bass on the scales with their full three-fish limit. The largest weighed 6.29 pounds, which was a full 0.42 pounds heavier than the next largest fish landed by Steve Millsap and Don Hutto.
Jason Tatum had this to say about their evening: “... had to bounce around a lot last night and weed through two-pound fish till we could get a good bite. Caught them on a Texas rig and Carolina rig on grass edges from 18 to 25 feet.”
The Tatums earned $1,055 for their efforts.
Second place went to the team of Benny Love and Laborria Boyd. Their three-fish limit weighed 10.16 pounds and was anchored by a 5-pound largemouth. They took home a check for $260.
Third place went to Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. The pair landed a 10-pound, three-fish limit and earned $160.
Last week’s first place team of Spencer Arredondo and Preston Ellis did not weigh in any fish this week.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
