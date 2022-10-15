On Sunday, 42 qualifying two-angler teams took to the waters of Stillhouse Hollow Lake to compete for the $5,000 first-place prize in the 3x9 Series’ 2022 championship event.
In addition to the prize for first place, another $500 was up for grabs for both the Angler of the Year award, as well as for the Big Bass prize specific to that day’s contest.
In what has been an impressive winning streak spanning across two series — the 3x9 Series and the Tuff-Man Series — the father-and-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum hit the trifecta, taking first place, Anglers of the Year and the championship event’s Big Bass prize (Justin Tatum), for a total of $6,000 in winnings.
The pair’s five-fish limit caught over a seven-hour period weighed in at 21.61 pounds, more than three pounds heavier than the second-place sack. Justin Tatum landed the contest’s single largest fish, a largemouth bass which weighed 7.53 pounds.
Cooling water temperatures have moved fish around and changed their behavior, as it typical in the transition from summer to autumn.
According to Justin Tatum: “With the little bit of cooler weather these fish are starting to transition into a fall pattern. They went from primarily feeding on bluegill to starting to chase shad. We switched up our approach covering lots of water with topwaters and small crankbaits, having to weed through lots of small fish to get bigger bites.”
Second place went to the team of Gary Johnson and Colton Hill with 18.49 pounds, earning a check for $2,000.
Brothers Daniel and Adrian Barnes landed 17.60 pounds of bass for third place and $1,000.
Danny Langley and Cord Zahn took fourth place and $900 with their five-fish, 16.86-pound limit which included a 7.50-pound largemouth.
Fifth place went to Justin Rogers and Bobby Babcock with 16.27 pounds which earned them $800.
According to tournament director Dean Thompson, the 2023 3x9 Series will most likely kick off again on March 13, the second Tuesday of that month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.