The 3X9 Series was back in action Tuesday night on Stillhouse Hollow Lake after the series postponed fishing from Tuesday to Thursday last week in order to allow participants to enjoy the opening of the mourning dove hunting season.
As Thursday rolled around, foul weather rolled in and forced a cancellation for the week.
This week a whole new ball game presented itself thanks to the 3-5 inches of rain which fell in the area, bringing the lake up from nearly 3 feet low to over 1.2 feet high. The recent cloud cover and cooler temperatures also shaved a few degrees off the surface temperature, which was near an annual peak prior to the rains.
This week the team of Rodney Thompson and Bill Blissard prevailed with a three-fish limit weighing 11.11 pounds. This earned the pair $980.
In second place was the team of John Dulaney and Brian Young. Their best three fish weighed 10.27 pounds and brought them a check for $295, which included the big bass prize for the 6.2-pound largemouth which anchored that limit.
Third place went to the team of Levi Green and Perry Dixon Jr. They weighed in 9.7 pounds of bass and earned $205.
Of the 55 teams participating this week, 25 of them weighed in at least one fish. In all, 56 fish were brought to the scales.
Those fish weighed a cumulative 152.78 pounds. This yielded an average per fish weight of 2.73 pounds and an average weight per team of 2.73 pounds.
Contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle for details about the 3X9 Series at 254-690-3474.
