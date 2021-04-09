1. Pay bills. I plan to use it to get caught up on my outstanding debts.

2. Bank it. I plan to put most of it in savings, to give my finances a little cushion.

3. Big purchase. I plan to put the money toward a house, car or large appliance.

4. Donation. I plan to give part of all of it to my church or charity.

5. Unsure. I haven’t decided what to do with the money yet.

Vote

View Results