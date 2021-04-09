On Tuesday evening, high winds met the 64 teams competing in the fourth weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament that launched out of the Stillhouse Hollow Marina at the end of Simmons Road in Belton.
This week’s single largest bass was captured by the team of Paul Stokes and John Guerra. That specimen weighed 9.51 pounds and added “Big Bass” award money to the team’s second-place finish.
The total weight on their three-bass limit was 14.09 pounds, which earned them $730.
Finishing 2-plus pounds ahead of Guerra and Stokes was this week’s first-place team of Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake. These 3X9 Series veterans put a total of 16.28 pounds of fish in the livewell, thus earning a payout of $1,170.
“We fished in the brunt of the 30 mph wind and were concentrating on 12- to 16-foot water and all of our big fish came after dark.” Mathes said. “Didn’t seem like the bait was important, just working it slow was key.”
Third place went to Heath Matte and Spencer Arredondo. They boated 12.37 pounds of bass, earning $210.
Last week’s winning team of Parker Greer and Zane Washburn finished in the middle of the pack this week at 19th place with three fish weighing 8.39 pounds.
Participation was down a bit versus the first three events. This was attributed to the high winds.
Unlike most reservoirs in Texas, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was still slightly above full pool by about a tenth of a foot, but was slowly dropping. The surface temperature stood around 62F.
Even with daylength increasing as the summer solstice approaches, the competitors are fishing roughly their final hour in darkness, with sunset now around 8 p.m.
By the time the last team weighed in its fish, the grand total weight of fish brought to the scales during this event was 373.44 pounds. Dividing this by the 130 fish brought to the scales, yields an average per-fish weight of 2.87 pounds.
Interested anglers may contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for details on the 3X9 Series.
