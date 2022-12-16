On Sunday, 82 teams turned out to fish the Tuff-Man series’ fourth of five regular season events leading up to a late-January championship event for those teams which qualify.
A majority of the teams in the top 30 managed a full five-fish limit, and 57 teams brought in at least one fish to be weighed.
Finishing in first place was the team of Jason Derrick and Cody Barlow. Their five-fish limit weighed 18.07 pounds and was anchored by a 6.46-pound bass. The men were awarded a check for $5,000, the guaranteed payout for this series’ first-place finishers.
Derrick said this about the win: “We fished structure spots on the main lake that normally don’t hold fish due to being too deep, but because of the water being low and the norther having the fish biting, I decided to run those spots because I figured the whole lake had been super pressured due to practice, especially the banks that are normally good. We had eight keepers and easy fishing. We power-fished in morning and finesse-fished later in day."
Second place went to Daren Sebek and Ed Whaley. The partners took 17.86 pounds of fish and earned a check worth $2,000.
Third place went to Johnny Matthews and Lowell Bennett. Their 17.54-pound sack included a 5.13-pound bass. The pair took home earnings totaling $1,000.
The Big Bass award for the heaviest fish of the contest went to the team of Jay Stidham and Mike McClafferty. Their prize-winning largemouth bass weighed in at 8.05 pounds. This added to their fifth-place earnings, thus bringing the team’s total winnings to $1,300.
“We concentrated on shallow flats near deep water, and we threw moving baits,” Stidham said.
Anglers enjoyed unusually balmy weather for December near the tail end of what would be a warming trend since Central Texas’ last cold front passage on Dec. 3. Water surface temperatures rebounded from the high 50s back into the low 60s.
Lake Whitney stood about seven feet below full pool with a low 25 cubic feet of water per second being released from the dam.
The final regular-season event will be held on Belton Lake on Sunday, Jan. 8. After the five regular season events conclude, a two-day championship event will be held back on Lake Whitney on Jan. 28-29.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.