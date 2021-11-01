The September to January Tuff-Man Tournament Series held the second of five regular season bass fishing tournaments at Lake Waco on October 17.
Partners Hayden Grimm and Grant Zahirniak took first place at this event with five fish totaling 22.23 pounds, earning them $5,000.
When asked about the win, Grimm stated, “We were able to have a great start, catching a limit by 10 a.m. After we were able to get a limit, we switched up tactics and began hunting for some bigger fish. We were able to locate and catch our two biggest fish later in the day on a 10-inch Greedy Hog Worm and a jig with a Greedy trailer.”
Second place went to Craig and Carla Gilbert. Their five-fish, 19.46 pound limit was anchored by a 5.92-pound largemouth. The Gilberts earned $2,200.
Third place went to David Uptmore and Jeff Brinegar, who earned $1,200 with their 18.71-pound limit.
The contest’s largest bass weighed in at 8.5 pounds and was captured by the team of Courtney Hobgood and Garrett Dokter, helping them place seventh.
The remaining events will take place on Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Nov. 14, Belton Lake on Dec. 12 and on Lake Whitney on Jan. 9.
The championship event will be a two-day contest fished on Belton Lake and on Stillhouse Hollow, in that order, on January 22-23.
The series is open to the public. Entry fees are $200 per team per event, with a one-time registration fee of $25. The deadline for registration is 6 p.m. on the Thursday prior to each event.
A minimum payout of $5,000 to the first-place team is guaranteed for each event.
Those teams fishing in at least four of the five events will qualify for the championship event. The championship winners will be awarded a minimum of $15,000.
For a multitude of reasons, the Central Texas Boat Show, which normally hosted the weigh-in for both days of the championship, will not take place in 2022.
Contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474 or Jackie Cooper at 254-773-9931 for details on the Tuff-Man Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.