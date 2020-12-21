On Dec. 13, two-angler teams competed on Stillhouse Hollow’s 6,000-plus acres in the Tuff-Man Series’ fourth of five regular season events leading up to a late-January two-day championship round.
Although the day’s weather started off reasonably mild, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a high wind warning for the afternoon hours.
Of the 93 teams hunting for fish, 54 weighed in at least one legal bass.
On this day, it took a five-fish limit weighing 20.08 pounds to win first place and the $5,000 check that went with it.
That winning limit was landed by partners Byron Albrecht and Charles Reagan. Their limit was anchored by the tournament’s single largest fish, a largemouth bass weighing 8.21 pounds. This big fish earned the men an additional $500.
A little over a half-pound behind Albrecht and Reagan was the team of Cory LeClerc and Justin Rogers. This pair brought in 19.43 pounds of bass, anchored by the tourney’s second heaviest fish, which weighed in at 6.46 pounds.
Rogers is no stranger to big bass on Stillhouse. During last year’s Tuff-Man Series he landed the current Stillhouse Hollow Lake record bass, which weighed 13 pounds and measured 27.75 inches. He made that catch on Dec. 8, 2019.
Rogers and LeClerc earned $2,100.00 for their performance.
Third place went to Wade Golden and Jason Dildine with 17.30 pounds, earning them $900.
A team many are keeping an eye on — Craig and Carla Gilbert — finished fifth. The Gilberts have won numerous Tuff-Man Series championships thanks to their vertical jigging tactics, which tend to come on strong in the cold water conditions the Series’ participants will face during the late January championship event.
The final regular season event will be Jan. 10 on Belton Lake. The championship will be held in conjunction with the annual Central Texas Boat Show, featuring a drive-thru weigh-in at the Bell County Expo Center on Jan. 23-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.