The fall/winter Tuff-Man Series of bass fishing tournaments fished its second of five regular-season events on Lake Richland-Chambers earlier this month.
The first event took place in September on Lake Limestone. That event drew 97 teams and was won by local father-and-son team Cris and Justin Tatum.
The Tuff-Man Series pits two-angler teams against each other in a full-day, five-fish-limit format with a minimum payout of $5,000 to the winning team.
The Richland-Chambers event drew 78 teams to the Oak Cove Marina launch site on Oct. 16.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website, Lake Richland-Chambers sprawls over 41,356 acres.
As the official scales closed at the end of the day’s event, a total of 232 bass were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 673.46 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.9 pounds.
First place honors went to the team of Landan Ware and Don Brown. The anglers’ five-fish limit weighed 21.63 pounds, which included a half-pound penalty assessed when one of the fish they weighed in died.
The men earned a paycheck for $5,200 for their efforts. Their largest fish weighed 7.74 pounds.
Second place went to Charles Reagan and Byron Albrecht whose five-fish limit weighed 21.49 pounds, earning them $1,800.
Third place went to Will Andrie and Cameron Mills with 20.68 pounds of bass, earning them $900.
The Tatums, winners of the first Tuff-Man contest, finished back in the pack in 29th place. But they landed the event’s single largest bass, which weighed 9.18 pounds and earned the men $500.
Of the teams represented, 61 weighed in at least one fish.
The next regular-season event will be held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Nov. 20.
After the five regular season events conclude, a two-day championship event will be held on Lake Whitney on Jan. 28-29.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.