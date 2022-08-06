Despite the heat on Tuesday evening, 41 teams, each with two anglers, competed for the heaviest three-bass limit on Stillhouse Hollow Lake as the 3X9 Series heads into the final stretch, soon culminating in a championship event at the end of September.
These 41 teams would bring in a total of 73 fish to the scales to be weighed at the end of the three-hour event which began around 6 p.m.
For the second week in a row, the team of Quinten Twiggs and Ingo Smith walked away with the first-place prize money, which this week amounted to $850.
Twiggs had much to say about the win.
“All we can say is that we have been blessed the past two outings. The temperature was hot and bite was very tough last night. We struggled for most of the evening.
“We only caught four fish all night. It wasn’t until right toward the end when we were able to catch the final fish that we felt like that would allow us a chance to even place considering all of the great sacks that have been weighing in each week.”
Ingo and Twigg’s three-fish limit weighed in at 15.12 pounds with their largest fish going 8.25 pounds.
“Our goal each week is to go out there and have the best time possible,” Twiggs said, “and if we can manage to catch a few fish along the way, that’s even better. Much of our tournaments end with a handshake and us telling each other we’ll get ’em next week. The most important thing for us is to try to be good stewards of the sport and foster some great relationships along the way.”
Second place went to the father-and-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum. The men weighed in 14.61 pounds of fish, including a 7.83-pound largemouth.
Third place went to Gary Johnson and Colton Hill. Their 14.46-pound, three-fish limit earned them $365, which included a bonus for landing the contest’s largest fish. That fish weighed 8.75 pounds.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
