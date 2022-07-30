As Central Texas endured its 42nd day of 100-degree heat, and its 25th consecutive day of the same, the 48 teams participating in this Tuesday evening’s weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament attempted to stay focused on the fishing.
As each team works to earn a check on a weekly basis from March through September by landing the heaviest three-fish limit at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, they also accumulate points over the course of the season for both
performance and participation. These points will, at the end of the season, determine the team of the year, and with that goes an additional monetary reward.
This week’s tournament winners were Quinten Twiggs and Ingo Smith. The men’s three-fish limit, helped mightily by an 8.32-pound largemouth bass, weighed in at 17.18 pounds. This winning sack won
the pair both first-place prize money and Big Bass prize money totaling $1,190.
Twiggs recounted the evening this way: “Our evening began leaving out as boat No. 25. We arrived at the location we typically fish each week and found that another boat was already on it. Being good
sportsmen, we quickly found another spot to fish. As fate would have it, this turned out to be the best thing that could have happened. Even though the bite was tough, we ended up catching some quality fish. As the bite became non-existent, Ingo and I looked over and noticed that the spot that we had been fishing was vacated, so we headed back over to see if we could pick up our third and final fish.”
Second place, with 14.32 pounds, went to Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. Their largest bass weighed 7.2 pounds. The men earned $290 for their efforts.
Third place went to Gary Meyers and Randy Hodges with 10.91 pounds. They won $170.
The year-to-date points summary following this tournament puts father-and-son team Cris and Justin Tatum on top with 3,786.54 points, closely followed by Hennig and McQueen with 3,785.35 points. Trailing just a bit further behind in third place is Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake with 3,669.90 points.
A total of 63 fish were brought to the scales with a cumulative weight of 189.26 pounds. Of the 48 teams fishing, 23 brought at least one fish in to be weighed.
Nineteen of those teams brought in a full three-fish limit.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254.690.3474.
