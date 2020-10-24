On Sunday, the Tuff-Man bass tournament series visited Lake Limestone.
It took a five-fish limit of 20.94 pounds of bass to win this event. That winning sack was put together by partners Russell Lee and Landen Ware.
Ware and Lee first became friends in 2009 when the two attended a USA versus Mexico bass tournament sponsored by Bass Champs held in Mexico.
“If you’re going to win, you’ve got to go for the big ones,” Ware said of his team’s success.
Ware and Lee began their day fishing up shallow, mainly targeting boat docks, but also casting to shallow rocks and bulkheads. They landed a 13-pound, five-fish limit by 10 a.m. in this manner. They then switched to deeper brush in 15-20 feet of water to catch fewer, but larger, fish with which to cull.
This decision put two fish over 5 pounds in their boat, including the event’s single largest bass, which weighed 6.87 pounds.
Ware and Lee took home the $5,000 prize for first place and an additional $500 for the big bass prize.
Ware considers Lake Limestone his home lake and guides professionally for crappie on that body of water.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reports Lake Limestone is approximately 12,553 acres, which makes it just slightly smaller than Belton Lake. The lake is fed by the Navasota River and is located just south and east of Groesbeck.
When asked about participation for this event, tournament director Dean Thompson said, “We had 119 teams fish a windy, rough day on Lake Limestone. I believe this was a new record number of teams.”
The guaranteed $5,000 payout for first place in each of the regular season events is one of the features that drives such strong participation.
The 2020/2021 Tuff-Man series consists of five one-day regular season events, followed by a two-day championship event to be held Jan. 23-24 in conjunction with the Central Texas Boat Show.
Those teams fishing four of the five events will qualify to fish in the championship event.
The remaining regular season events will visit Lake Whitney on Nov. 15, Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Dec. 13 and Belton Lake on Jan. 10.
