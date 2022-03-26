On Tuesday, 55 two-angler teams competed in the three-hour-long, weekly 3X9 Series bass tournaments held between March and September.
Water temperature stood in the mid to high 50s depending on location, and the lake’s elevation was 3.21 feet below full pool.
The National Weather Service reported winds around 20 mph, with gusts to 28 during the tournament.
Such high winds are a detractor from fishing as it negatively impacts boat control and makes bite detection more difficult.
As the scales closed well after dark, the team of Thomas Wells and B.J. Carothers prevailed. The men put together a 17.17-pound limit of three bass to earn the $1,050 paycheck for first place. This limit was a full four pounds heavier than the next heaviest limit.
According to Wells: “We started out shallow due to the heavy winds. We did not have any success.
When the winds finally died down, we went out to 18 to 20 feet of water and caught all of our fish we weighed in out there. We had all of our weight in 45 minutes.”
Wells continued, “All fish were caught around the grass using Texas-rigged lizards on Powertackle rods and Shimano reels spooled with 16-pound test Gamma Edge fluorocarbon.”
Finishing in second place with 13.15 pounds was Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. Their three-fish limit was anchored by the contest’s single largest fish — a largemouth bass weighing 9.51 pounds. The men earned a combined $620 for second place and the big bass prize.
Third place went to Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake with 13.13 pounds.
Last week’s victors, Trent and Shane Stafford, did not weigh in any fish this week.
A total of 103 fish were weighed at this event; the combined weight of those fish was 341.62 pounds, yielding a per-fish average weight of 3.32 pounds. The average number of fish caught per team was 1.87 fish, and the average weight caught per team was 6.10 pounds. All fish were released.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen, at 254-690-3474.
