On Tuesday morning, Angelina Vinson, the head professional at Stonetree Golf Club, was joyously describing the golf course’s reopening following a 10-day closure due to coronavirus concerns.
Several hours later, she somberly confirmed the course was temporarily closing again.
It was another reminder in these pandemic times that what is known in one moment can completely change in the next.
The City of Killeen — which owns Stonetree and pays Billy Casper Golf to manage it — ordered the closure following new directives from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
The course first closed on the evening of March 23, shortly after Bell County issued a shelter-at-home order. In the meantime, regular maintenance operations continued.
Stonetree was allowed to reopen on Friday with several new procedures designed to protect golfers and promote social distancing.
As luck would have it, the first two days were soggy, But on a drier Sunday, Vinson said 133 golfers turned out, “and that’s a normal Sunday for us.”
Golfers seemed to be adjusting well to the new restrictions and procedures, most of which were being utilized by other clubs in the area that had remained open for business and included the removal of rakes, water dispensers and other items on the course that are commonly touched. Golfers were limited to one rider per cart. The Stonetree clubhouse was closed and patrons prepaid for their tee times over the phone in a contactless process.
“They are thrilled that we’re open,” Vinson said. “Everybody has been super understanding of the whole situation.”
But beginning today at Stonetree, they’ll have to wait once more.
