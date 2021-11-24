The child stood with tears beginning to well up in her eyes but Sean Hardeman, a teacher and the founder of Ball Hard Elite Basketball, comforted her and addressed the rest of the group.
“Now, you can’t blame her and say it’s her fault that y’all lost. Y’all lost because you weren’t working together,” Hardeman said to the group of children gathered Wednesday for the basketball camp at the Killeen Family Recreation Center in Lion’s Club Park.
Hardeman began Ball Hard Elite Basketball 15 years ago with the company based out of Austin but this is the first year the company is holding a Killeen camp.
“Killeen has some of the best athletes in the world, to be quite honest,” Hardeman said. “Right now, we want to teach them the fundamentals and the basics when it comes to basketball.”
Hardeman said basketball can teach kids more about life than just how to dribble or how get a ball inside of the hoop.
“Basketball is a microcosm of a bigger picture. If I can get these kids to learn how to problem solve through a basketball game, then they’re more susceptible to apply it in real life such as the classroom”, he said.
The Herald was fortunate enough to experience Hardeman’s teaching in real time as he talked to the kids about teamwork after the team was blaming one of their players for losing a game.
“Teams don’t lose because of one player, they lose because of all of the players not working together.” said Hardeman to the group as they listened intently and sure enough, that team won the next game.
“We’re super happy to have Sean here. Ball Hard brings a positive outlet for the kids that do want to play basketball and Sean brings super high quality training,” said Jalen Jury, the athletic superintendent of Killeen Recreation Services.
Parents of kids attending the camp seem to agree that Ball Hard and Hardeman have definitely impacted their child’s life in a positive way.
Daniella Porter of Killeen had nothing but great things to say about the camp.
“My son is attending the camp and he always comes back tired after his four hours of training, but he loves it. I think the environment along with the competition is a good thing for these kids.”
The three-day basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6 to 16 was held Monday through Wednesday.
Hardeman said he plans to bring more camps out to Killeen.
