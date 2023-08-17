CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looks like Miles Bridges’ official return to the Charlotte Hornets’ lineup will happen at Spectrum Center. Same goes for the debut of rookie Brandon Miller.
That’s just two of the many takeaways from the Hornets’ full 2023-24 regular-season schedule, which was released Thursday — 48 hours after the NBA unveiled the league’s inaugural in-season tournament. The schedule includes two games yet to be determined between Dec. 4-9 that will be announced once group play in the league’s new brainchild has been completed.
Charlotte tips off its new era under fresh ownership when it hosts Atlanta on Oct. 25, meaning Miller’s first regular season action will be in front of Hornets’ faithful.
Bridges is eligible to return Nov. 17, after the final 10 games of his 30-game suspension are served. Bridges was suspended 30 games — and credited with serving 20 last season when he did not play — after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence. The Hornets’ outing at home against Milwaukee represents Charlotte’s 11th game of the season, likely making that the day the 25-year-old Bridges returns to relevant action for the first time since he exited their play-in tournament defeat in Atlanta on April 13, 2022.
But Charlotte still isn’t considered ready for prime time by network executives just yet. The Hornets’ only presence on national television comes on Jan. 12 when they travel to San Antonio to square off against top pick Victor Wembanyama. It’s much fewer than the original three times they were slated to be on national television in 2022-23 before the plug was pulled on their two outings against Chicago.
Wembanyama makes his lone visit to Charlotte on Jan. 19, which is one of eight home games on tap for the Hornets during the month. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers arrive on Feb. 5.
In a departure from the past couple of seasons, Steph Curry’s highly-anticipated yearly appearance will happen in the spring instead of within the opening weeks. Curry, the pride of Charlotte who starred at Davidson, leads Golden State against the Hornets on March 29 as a part of Charlotte’s franchise-record eight-game homestand.
Playing on consecutive nights is also going to be a recurring theme. The Hornets have 15 sets of back-to-back games, and nine feature a home/road combination.
There are also more than a few quirks, including: The Hornets playing the New York Knicks three times in 17 days in November; and defending NBA champion Denver sliding into town on Dec. 23, with the matchup sandwiched between a pair of road outings and a six-game trek.
All regional Hornets games will be televised by Bally Sports Southeast.
BY THE NUMBERS*
— Longest homestand: 8 (March 27-Apr. 9 vs. Cleveland, Golden State, LA Clippers, Boston, Portland, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Dallas)
— Longest road trip: 6 (at LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix, Denver, Sacramento, Chicago)
— Most games in a month: 16 (January)
— Road/home back-to-backs: 2
— Home/home back-to-backs: 6
— Consecutive games vs. same opponent: 5 (Washington on Nov. 8, 10; Miami on Dec. 11, 13; Chicago on Jan. 5, 8; Milwaukee on Feb. 27, 29; Cleveland on March 25, 27)
— Scheduled national TV appearances (excluding NBATV): 1 (at San Antonio, Jan. 12)
* — (Totals reflect 80 games since two games remain TBD due to NBA’s in-season tournament)
