In case there were any doubts: Steve Yzerman's still got it.
The Detroit Red Wings' GM on Wednesday opened NHL free agency with a bang and then some, signing five lineup players to deals that are sure to make the Wings look a whole lot different next season.
But in bringing in a fresh crop of talented players to help new coach Derek Lalonde find his footing, Yzerman has sent a clear message that the team is finally trying to get better, as opposed to a wait-and-see approach.
Here are a couple things about the Red Wings' first day of free agency that caught my eye.
In the short-term
Big-picture, the Red Wings had an excellent day. But will that matter in the short-term?
Ben Chiarot, David Perron and Andrew Copp all said that getting ready to become a contender was the next step in Detroit's evolution. One can reasonably hope that the Wings will grow significantly from a team that half-heartedly stayed in the playoff race for the first half of the season before the bottom fell out.
It's pretty clear that playoffs are the goal in 2022-23, and the growth they showed early last season, coupled with Wednesday's signings and a new voice in Lalonde, I think that's reasonable.
Let's say, though, that doesn't go according to plan. After all, the East is loaded. Ottawa made a massive overhaul this offseason, too, and the aging Bruins are really the only team that could fall off a cliff in the Atlantic. Buffalo is also on the rise, Carolina and the New York Rangers will likely remain atop the Metro, and the next three or four teams in that division all project to be somewhat competitive.
Should the Red Wings remain on the outside looking in, they've maintained the ability to be flexible. Outside of Chiarot and Copp, all of the Red Wings' signings on Wednesday were for two years or less at decent cap numbers. They'll be movable.
The absolute worst possible thing for Detroit this upcoming season would be Dylan Larkin staring up into the rafters of Little Caesars Arena in the midst of a third seven-goal loss in two week's time. Putting your best players through that ringer year after year starts to take a toll. I'm fairly certain that won't be an issue in 2022-23, regardless of where Detroit finishes in the standings.
But make no mistake: The Red Wings are trying to make the playoffs next season. All things considered, I'd say their chances are likely somewhere between possible and probable. But if they don't get in, they've built themselves a nice safety net in the process.
Decisions, decisions
For the first time in a long time, the Red Wings' projected lineup comes with intrigue. No more, 'Well, he's clearly the fifth-best forward, so he'll play second-line center and never any lower,' such as the obvious fate for Pius Suter last season. No more, 'Sure, Filip Zadina's production is extremely underwhelming, but who's going to replace him in the top-6?'
The additions of Copp, Perron and Dominik Kubalik give Detroit a variety of options up and down the forward group. The Wings finally have depth. Not great depth, but depth, nonetheless. On the backend, you're looking at a scenario where the Wings might be sticking a solid defenseman on the third pairing, depending on where Simon Edvinsson starts cutting his teeth. That's progress.
And sure, Copp probably will slot in as a top-6 forward all next season. But the ability for Detroit to mix and match lines and defense pairings in an effort to strengthen the entire lineup, rather than maximizing the top of it and minimizing damage at the bottom, is a breath of fresh air.
No more bargain bin
Remember when the Red Wings' fan base was heartbroken about Bobby Ryan not making the team last season? Well, congratulations. You have a new Bobby Ryan: His name is David Perron.
He fills the same exact function — a grizzled veteran with a right-handed shot that can make his money on the power play and be a reliable middle-6 scorer — but unlike Ryan, Perron is still at the top of his game and is averaging 0.89 points per game over his last five seasons.
Remember Christian Djoos, Mathias Brome, Mitchell Stephens, Jon Merrill, and all the other one-year acquisitions that piled up, offseason after offseason, with the hope that they would play just good enough to net a fourth-rounder at the deadline?
Rejoice, Red Wings fans, the league-minimum signings are old news. In its place have come deals that will either help the team win now, develop talent for the future, or even do a little bit of both.
Good luck waiting for opening night Oct. 14.
©2022 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.