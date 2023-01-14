DETROIT — After consecutive wins over elite teams such as Winnipeg and Toronto, this was unexpected.
The Red Wings did lose, 4-3, to the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets, but as has been the case in these types of games this season, when the Wings have fallen behind early, they made it interesting in the end.
Very interesting, cutting a 4-0 deficit to 4-3 before seeing the rally stall.
Olli Maatta (Columbus' Mathieu Olivier scored into his own net, Maatta touched puck last) and Jake Walman scored third-period goals to cut the lead to 4-2 and make another unexpected comeback, which the Wings have had this season, possible.
Then Lucas Raymond scored his 12th, on a backhander in the slot, at 15 minutes, 56 seconds, made it 4-3 and ignited the crowd at Little Caesars Arena.
But the Jackets held on, ending what could have been a spirited comeback.
Patrik Laine is one of the NHL's premier goal scorers and showed why, scoring three goals. Vladislav Gabrikov added the other Jackets goal, as Columbus (13-27-2) enjoyed a rare win.
The Wings (18-16-7) saw a two-game winning streak end, with a three-games-in-four-nights trip beginning Monday in Denver.
Goaltender Ville Husso stopped 24 shots but was arguably the Wings' best player. Husso made numerous key saves in the final 40 minutes to keep the Wings within striking distance.
Columbus broke this game open scoring three goals in a span of 2 minutes, 43 seconds late in the first period.
Laine started the surge one-timing a nice feed by the hashmarks, from Johnny Gaudreau at 12 minutes, 47 seconds. Gavrikov made it 2-0 with his third goal, at 13:54, backhanding a loose puck during a scramble in front of Husso, with Columbus swarming.
Laine made it 3-0 at 15:30, putting back a rebound off the end boards past Husso.
Laine extended the Jackets lead to 4-0 just 1:32 into the second period, one-timing a pass from Jack Roslovic, Laine's 12th goal.
©2023 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
