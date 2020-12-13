On Oct. 18, the Tuff-Man bass tournament series visited Lake Limestone where Russell Lee and Landen Ware took home $5,500 in prize money for first place and big bass in the series’ second of five events. That win took a 5-fish limit of 20.94 pounds of bass.
On Nov. 15, the series visited Lake Whitney, an impoundment on the Brazos River. Another strong field of 96 teams showed for this event.
Finishing at the front of the pack, once again, was Russell Lee, this time partnered with Hunter Jordan.
Once again, the winners took both first place worth $5,000, and the additional big bass purse worth $500.
The winning weight placed onto the scales by Lee and Jordan with their 5-fish limit was 25.16 pounds. The big bass weighed 9.66 pounds alone.
Second place went to Jesse Rawls and Jim Byrd with 21.47 pounds. They earned $1,900.
Third place, and the purse for the second largest bass, went to the team of Eric and Skip White. They weighed in 18.74 pounds of bass, including their largest at 8.19 pounds.
Of the 96 teams participating, 61 weighed in at least one legal fish. A total of 234 bass were brought to the scales weighing a cumulative 614.29 pounds, yielding an average per fish weight of 2.63 pounds.
After three events, the top three points leaders are: Paul Ellis and Johnny Kallus, Sam Jones and Keith Honeycutt, and Joe Contreras and Billy Dehart.
The 2020-21 Tuff-Man series consists of five one-day regular season events, followed by a two-day championship event on Jan. 23-24, in conjunction with the Central Texas Boat Show. Those teams fishing four of the five events will qualify to fish in the championship event.
The final regular season event is at Belton Lake on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.