Registration for the Killeen Parks and Recreation youth volleyball league and camp is now available.
The league will run from Oct. 17 through Nov. 21 and is open to kids ages 7 to 12.
Player ability assessments will be conducted Sept. 12 at the Killeen Community Center by age division, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The camp for kids 8 and under will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon, 10 and under will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 12 and under from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The cost is $50 per player through Sept. 4 and $56 Sept. 5 through Sept. 11.
A pre-season youth volleyball camp will be held in September and is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 12. Coach Eva Serrano will teach and develop key skills like serving, passing, calling and rotations, according to the release.
The camp consists of three two-hour training sessions Sept. 19, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 at the Killeen Community Center. Players will be divided by age group: 8 and under from 10 a.m. to noon: 10 and under from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and 12 and under from 3 to 5 p.m. The cost is $65 per player, according to the release.
Registration is available online for all programs at KilleenTexas.gov/KPR or in-person at the Family Recreation Center. For more information, call parks and recreation at 254-501-6390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.