More than 1,000 new cars were sold in Bell County in January, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report.
The most popular selling car, both domestic and imported, in Bell County last month was Toyota with 128 cars. Ford was the most popular make for both domestic and imported trucks with 100 total, respectively.
For overall sales in January, Ford took top seller in Bell County with 169 total vehicles sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Toyota, with 161 total vehicles sold, and Chevrolet, with a total of 145 units sold.
In Coryell County for January, Dodge tied for most domestic car sales at 6. Following Chevrolet and Jeep tied with four each. The most popular imported cars were Jeep with three sales. Ram trucks topped the list of most popular domestic truck in Coryell County in January with 11 vehicles sold.
Overall, in Bell County there were 1,091 new cars sales in the month of January, compared to 1,022 sold in January 2019.
In Coryell, there were a total of 45 new car sales in January. There were 34 in January 2019.
