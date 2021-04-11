Name: Steve Harris
Age: 51
Occupation: Teacher
What neighborhood do you live in?
District 4
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
Native of Killeen and, as a 3rd child to a single mother, my upbringing was very modest.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I teach for a living. My primary job was coaching (17 years) in KISD but, I put that on hold in 2017 to become a member of the City Council.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
Yes. I was and am still, currently, a Killeen City Councilman for District 4. I am currently the 2nd longest serving member on the council behind the Mayor. I decided to run for office as a result of the electric bill debacle in 2011. An incident in which residents of our city were charged never before seen amounts on their electric bills with no valid justification or accountability. I wanted to make things right and keep them right.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
The balanced growth of our city (encompass law enforcement and emergency services, economic and residential development, and, of course recreational and park services)
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am 100% real. I am a citizen first and then a citizen representative. I am personal and will always tell you the truth or seek it out for you. I will return your emails, call and, if necessary, come out to visit with you. I am human so I do forget things at times but, once I do remember, I will act. Also, this job is not worth going to Hell over.
