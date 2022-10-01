TEMPLE — Temple needed a jolt on offense Friday night. Fortunately for the Wildcats, they have options for such a scenario.
Enter senior Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who caught a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes from Reese Rumfield — including a highlight-reel one-handed grab that put Temple in front to stay -- and the defense held visiting Plugerville Weiss to six points in the second half for a rough-and-tumble 32-19 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “Mikal has really shown his prowess to do that.”
And he did it Friday one-on-one with 6-foot-2 Micah Gifford, the Wolves’ Baylor-committed wide receiver sent on defensive duty specifically to shadow the Wildcats’ multi-purpose threat.
“I didn’t expect Micah Gifford to come out there and guard me because he’s a true wide receiver. It gave me a challenge and it was good competition,” said Harrison-Pilot, who finished with three catches for 131 yards, all in the second half. “I had to come out in the second half and go be me, be an athlete. We were down by three and came back to win, so it was a good win for everybody. But we still have a lot of mistakes to fix.”
Temple (4-2, 2-0 District 12-6A), which has won 17 straight league games dating back to 2019, actually made some of the fixes Friday after halftime by establishing the run and manufacturing big plays. And after being held to 68 yards through 24 minutes, the Wildcats finished with 337.
“I appreciate these guys because they do take a challenge on like the best of them,” Stewart said. “You can coach these kids hard. I’ve been places where kids fold u like a lawn chair. These kids don’t They are tough-minded kids and that’s all the credit to where they come from and their upbringing.”
Rumfield finished 9-of-16 for 204 yards and the two TDs to Harrison-Pilot. Deshaun Brundage tallied a team-high 79 yards rushing. Defensive tackle Kam Carter had two sacks and Aiden Malsbury one.
“There’s no off weeks in this district,” Stewart added. “You have to show up and bring your hard hat because everybody is big, everybody is physical, everybody is sound, everybody is well-coached.”
Quarterback Jax Brown completed 13 of 24 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns for Weiss (2-4, 0-2), a 10-win team last season in Class 5A-I, before exiting early in the fourth quarter after an apparent left-leg injury with the Wolves trailing 25-19. Daelen Alexander had 91 yards and a TD rushing and Gifford made four catches for 82 yards.
“I really hated to see their quarterback go out. Nobody wants to see that. I went and sent my best to him,” said Stewart, whose defense lost starting defensive back O’Ryan Peoples to a shoulder injury in the first half. “It’s football. It’s a physical game and sometimes stuff gives.”
An unconventional first half during which Temple’s offense – which was without second-leading receiver Christian Tutson because of an injury that flared up midweek — snapped the ball just 17 times was encapsulated in 2 minute sequence midway through the opening quarter.
Temple defensive end Jaylon Jackson intercepted Jax Brown but fumbled on the return and the ball was recovered by the Wolves at their 8-yard line for a new set of downs.
Three plays later, Carter’s sack on third down forced a punt that was blocked in the end zone and recovered by Naeten Mitchell for an early 7-0 lead at 6:56 of the first.
“We practiced all week getting to the ball,” Mitchell said. “I just went as hard as I could and got a nice hand on it.”
The next 18 minutes mostly belonged to Weiss, which tied it at seven three plays after Rumfield lost a fumble when Gifford corralled a slant pass from Jax Brown and galloped for a 32-yard score at the 8:11 mark of the second.
Four minutes later, on fourth-and-4, Jerin Brown hauled in a jump ball from Jax Brown about 3 yards shy of the goal line and sauntered in for the touchdown and a 13-7 advantage following an unsuccessful point-after try.
Temple then embarked on its best drive of the half, marching 59 yards — 38 gobbled up on Brundage’s reception — to the Weiss 11. It stalled there and the Wildcats settled for Marcos Garcia’s 28-yard field goal to narrow the deficit to 13-10 where it stood at the break.
The Wolves outgained the Wildcats 152-68 in the first half. It was flipped in the second with Temple piling up 269 to Weiss’ 93.
“I think we just had to go get it. We weren’t playing our brand of football. We were playing good but not good enough. We came out with a little bit of a spark in the second half,” Temple linebacker Taurean York said. “Weiss has dudes at every position and they played hard to the end. It was definitely a great game. I think we needed that for sure.”
TEMPLE 32, PFLUGERVILLE WEISS 19
Weiss 0 13 6 0 — 19
Tem — Naeten Mitchell blocked punt recovery in end zone (Marcos Garcia kick)
Wei — Micah Gifford 32 pass from Jax Brown (Oscar Jaramillo kick)
Wei — Jerin Brown 28 pass from Jax Brown (pass failed)
Tem — Garcia 28 field goal
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 81 pass from Reese Rumfield (Damarion Willis run)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 37 pass from Rumfield (Garcia kick)
Wei — Daelen Alexander 1 run (pass failed)
Tem — Rumfield 1 run (Garcia kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Wei Tem
First downs 15 15
Rushes-yards 37-94 23-116
Passing yards 151 221
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-25-1 10-18-0
Punts-average 4-27.25 3-36.6
Fumbles-lost 0 4-2
Penalties-yards 4-20 5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Weiss, Alexander 23-91, Negale Harmon 6-30, Tory Simmons 1-4, Jax Brown 5-(minus 23), team 2-(minus 8). Temple, Deshaun Brundage 9-79, Rymond Johnson 1-20, Steven Jackson 5-18, Harrison-Pilot 3-10, Rumfield 5-(minus 11).
PASSING — Weiss, Jax Brown 13-24-1-151, Alexander 0-1-0-0. Temple, Rumfield 9-16-0-204, Harrison-Pilot 1-2-0-17.
RECEIVING — Weiss, Gifford 4-82, Simmons 4-26, Alexander 3-4, Jerin Brown 1-28, Zerian McQueen 1-11. Temple, Harrison-Pilot 3-131, Tavion Flowers 3-19, Jackson 2-14, Brundage 1-36, Landon Halvorson 1-17, Taurean York 1-4.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29
District 12-6A
- Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20
- Harker Heights 24, Waco Midway 13
- Temple 32, Pflugerville Weiss 19
District 4-5A-D1
- Ellison 24, Waco 6
- Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27
- Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
- Red Oak 38, Shoemaker 35
District 11-5A-D2
- Belton 28, Elgin 6
- Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28 (Thur.)
- Pflugerville 29, Chaparral 0
12-6A STANDINGS
Harker Heights 2-0
Temple 2-0
Bryan 1-1
Waco Midway 1-1
Copperas Cove 0-1
Hutto 0-1
Pflugerville Weiss 0-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.