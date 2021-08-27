The city of Killeen’s temporary coronavirus drive-thru testing and vaccination site delivered over 500 tests Thursday, and more free tests and vaccinations are available through Saturday.
The site, which ran last week and this week from Aug. 19-21 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W. S. Young Drive, was established in order to provide free testing and vaccinations for the local area.
On Thursday, the testing site issued 527 tests, with 67 of those tests coming back as positive, officials confirmed Friday. Sixty-eight vaccinations were also given on Thursday. During last week’s event, 1,059 tests were given and 234 vaccines were administered.
Tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, is the last planned day for the testing site, which the city confirmed Friday.
“If there are any plans to extend and/or adjust it, we will definitely inform the community in a timely manner,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said Friday.
The site is being run by Killeen’s Emergency Management team in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department. Appointments are not needed.
Workers at the site are administering the newly Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer vaccine, which comes in two doses. It is available for anyone ages 12 and up. Participants have the option of either getting the vaccine or taking a self-administered rapid test, which produces results in as little as 15 minutes, according to the release.
In recent weeks, local health officials from Baylor Scott & White and AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen have spoken out about the rise in cases, which has impacted the availability of intensive care beds. Hospitals have now suspended elective procedures and opened up unused wards in order to open up more beds. On Wednesday, Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on Fort Hood announced it would also be suspending elective surgeries until further notice.
The COVID threat level in Bell County is at “Level-1”, which is classified as severe, uncontrolled community transmission.
Public Service Announcements
On Aug. 13, Mayor Jose Segarra released the first in series of public service announcements. On Aug. 14, the city released the first of several informational fliers that will circulate throughout the city and be shared by the Bell County Health District, as well as other emergency services and medical professionals, executive director of communication for the City of Killeen, Ford said in a news release Friday. Fliers will also be released to residents with their next water bill for direct contact.
“Leaders want to highlight that the coronavirus is still present and those who are vaccinated must still follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing. Leaders are also spreading awareness about the heightened effects of the Delta variant on youth, leading to more hospitalizations,” Ford said
The city is also reminding residents to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
