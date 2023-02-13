Citizen of the Year Award (Linda Neault Award): Natalie Austin
Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year: Stuart Kiefer, HHFD
Police Officer of the Year: Dustin Weaver, HHPD
Ambassador of the Year: Erika Harriman, owner of Texas Tykes Daycare
Small Business of the Year: Steven & Kristen Rossler of Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue
Large Business of the Year: All American Chevrolet of Killeen
Outstanding Community Partner Award: Central Texas College
Kern-Cox Founders Award: Eva Keagle & Ted Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.