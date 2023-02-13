Citizen of the Year Award (Linda Neault Award): Natalie Austin

Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year: Stuart Kiefer, HHFD

Police Officer of the Year: Dustin Weaver, HHPD

Ambassador of the Year: Erika Harriman, owner of Texas Tykes Daycare

Small Business of the Year: Steven & Kristen Rossler of Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue

Large Business of the Year: All American Chevrolet of Killeen

Outstanding Community Partner Award: Central Texas College

Kern-Cox Founders Award: Eva Keagle & Ted Smith

