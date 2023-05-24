A town hall will be held Thursday evening to provide information on the construction of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center in Killeen.
The public meeting will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 East Ave. E.
City officials have been invited to attend, according to organizer Patsy Bracey.
For more information, contact Bracy at 254-635-1640.
