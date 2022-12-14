A Killeen hotel parking lot that police say is known for illegal activity was the scene of the arrest of two people on Sunday.
The two were charged with the possession of a controlled substance.
Allegedly, a vehicle with an expired registration tag pulled into the parking lot of the hotel, affidavit. It left five minutes later. After noticing the violation, a police officer followed the vehicle, then initiated a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit. The driver, identified as Brandi Leigh Musiol, admitted to knowing her registration was expired.
According to the arresting officer, who recognized Musiol from a previous encounter, instructed her and two other passengers to exit the vehicle.
The officer called for backup, then began a K9 assisted search because Musiol denied consent. The K9 alerted officers of illegal substances, and everyone in the car was detained and searched, according to the affidavit.
Court records show Musiol was formally charged with possession of a controlled substance in an amount of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $21,000. She is currently in custody according to jail records.
Records also indicate that Tracy Dale Smith, who was also in the vehicle, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, namely cocaine, in the amount of less than 1 gram. Bail was set at $17,000 by Judge Gregory Johnson. Smith was also listed in Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.