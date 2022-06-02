Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Alfred Doyle at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“Cpl. Doyle is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial,” according to a news release Thursday from the Veterans Land Board. Cpl. Doyle will receive military honors with VLB representatives present.
Cpl. Doyle, born on April 25, 1933, served in the United States Marine Corps from August 25, 1956 to August 24, 1959.
The release from VLB also asks for the public to “please help us spread the word to ensure this soldier is not buried alone.”
Just before the recent unaccompanied burial of U.S. Army veteran Spc. Daniel “Danny” George Hegarty in May, members of his family spotted a social media post by The Herald.
After making contact with local authorities, several members of the veteran’s family were able to travel to attend his funeral service.
