The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area recognized its supporters at the 2019 Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Thursday.
The event hosted about 400 people including donors, volunteers and city officials.
Campaign Chair Michele Carter thanked all volunteers and donors for their generosity, support and benevolence to those in need.
“The results of this effort will have a direct and positive impact on the lives of people living in our community,” she said.
The continuous support of local sponsors also matched the 2019 campaign theme “Uplifting Our Community”.
“The core purpose of the United Way is to cultivate compassion in others,” Carter said. “My belief is that compassion is simply love in action, which is what you’ve demonstrated throughout this campaign.”
According to Carter, the 2019 campaign goal of raising $500,000 is projected to be reached.
“(That) is proof that the Greater Fort Hood Area is an amazingly generous community,” she said.
Aaron Montemayor, executive director of the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area, was happy about the support of significant donors and organizations on an extraordinary level.
“This is a dynamic community with a lot of shifting in organizations out there so we are pleased to be able to reach that goal,” he said.
Some cornerstone club members, which include donors and organizations that contributed more than $1,000, were recognized with special awards.
Platinum Awards, which recognize organizations that gave $25,000 and above, went to Central Texas College, Killeen Police Department, Copperas Cove Independent School District, H-E-B Copperas Cove, H-E-B Killeen No. 2 on West Stan Schlueter Loop and H-E-B Killeen No. 3 on Trimmier Road.
City of Killeen and the Killeen Independent School District received Double Platinum awards for giving $50,000 or more.
The Mega Platinum award for $100,000 or more went to H-E-B Food Stores.
“It is no surprise that H-E-B and the family of H-E-B stores are number one,” Montemayor said. “We had some major gains with KISD. I think they increased by 21%, and CCISD improved, so we are really happy with that direction of campaigns.”
Lisa Blackman, United Way coordinator for Shoemaker High School, enjoyed attending the celebration.
“It is amazing to see everybody from different communities come together … and the fact that they raised so much money for an organization that does so many great things in our community is just fantastic,” she said.
Associate Deputy Chancellor of Human Resource Management Holly Gordan accepted the award for Central Texas College.
“It is wonderful that all of our employees contribute to this very well-thought organization,” she said. “It is a wonderful organization that allows us as individuals to give back to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.