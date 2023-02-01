The 2022 Campaign theme for The United Way of Greater Fort Hood Area is “United Way changes the stories of many.”
On Thursday, local United Way organizers will hold that celebration luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
At the kick-off event in September, Campaign Chair Sherry Hoffpauir said, “There are just so many stories that you can tell with the United Way.” And, in her closing remarks she told attendees, “I’ll see you in February when we celebrate making our goal again.”
According to local United Way Executive Director Aaron Montemayor, the local charity’s goal was $400,000.
“Any time you can collect this many members of the community to celebrate something — the kick off in this case ... it’s exciting to see that the interest is still there, the support is still there,” Montemayor said. “And you heard from the cacophony of voices the visiting (and) connecting is still there.”
Much of the money for the fundraiser is brought in by automatic, voluntary withdrawals from people whose employers partner with the United Way.
For additional information, or to RSVP, contact their offices at 254-634-0660.
