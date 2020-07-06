Bell County reported at total of 1,520 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, July 6.
The largest increase was among those under age 60, said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District.
"Today we reached a total of 1,520 cases with those under the age of 60 driving the uptick in cases. Approximately 50% of cases are in those 39 years and younger," Robison-Chadwell said.
Confirmed Cases: 1,520
Ever Hospitalized: 103
Ever admitted to ICU: 39
Recovered: 421
Deaths: 13
Cumulative Tests: 26,563
