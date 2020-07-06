Coronavirus Graphic logo

Bell County reported at total of 1,520 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, July 6. 

The largest increase was among those under age 60, said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District.

"Today we reached a total of 1,520 cases with those under the age of 60 driving the uptick in cases. Approximately 50% of cases are in those 39 years and younger," Robison-Chadwell said.

Confirmed Cases: 1,520

Ever Hospitalized: 103

Ever admitted to ICU: 39

Recovered: 421

Deaths: 13

Cumulative Tests: 26,563

