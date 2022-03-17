Taylor James, 26, was a first-year golf coach for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Midweek Poll
Do you think marijuana should be decriminalized in Texas?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Hood staff sergeant’s reprimand ‘withdrawn and destroyed’
- Killeen police: 3 shot, 2 dead in southwest Killeen
- Fort Hood announces soldier training death
- Killeen police ID, name charges of man accused of fatally shooting 2 children
- Georgetown police arrest Killeen police officer
- Killeen ISD Communications Department strikes gold
- ‘They were just kids:’ Slain children honored in Killeen
- Police: Two dead of gunshot wounds in Killeen
- Several law enforcement agencies on scene of Killeen I-14 wreck
- Killeen Mall shooting response less than transparent
Images
Commented
- Killeen ISD parents allege racist bullying unaddressed (8)
- Crime in Killeen: Does more people equal more crime? (8)
- Reader asserts GOP-Russia link, shares personal tie with Ukraine (7)
- Nolanville reader criticizes poor turnout for early voting in primary (7)
- Heights reader proposes bipartisan platform to move nation forward (7)
- Veteran asks why UN, nations not going after Russia as they did Iraq (6)
- National gas prices hit $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008 (6)
- Kempner reader asks why GOP politicians stir up hate and fear (6)
- Killeen mayor planning to step down 40 days before election (5)
- Texas State professor emeritus says Patrick doesn't understand tenure (5)
- Fort Hood units at ‘heightened level of readiness’ in wake of Russian attacks on Ukraine (5)
- Temple reader asserts latest burst of inflation is due to corporate greed (5)
- America is currently facing many shortages; here are some that affect Killeen (4)
- DOJ: Killeen hotel to pay damages to disabled veteran with service dog for denying access (4)
- Killeen residents want to see change by railroad tracks (4)
- From mayor to City Council, Segarra makes some decisions before May election (4)
- Incoming Bell Democratic Party chair hosting third listening forum (4)
- Former Killeen resident calls for punishment of Jan. 6 Capitol rioters (4)
- 5 Bell COVID-19 deaths raise toll to 849; active cases at low for 2022 (3)
- Gas prices continue to skyrocket, conflict in Ukraine to blame (3)
- Heights PD looking for theft suspect (3)
- ‘I’m so overwhelmed:’ Military spouses fight for KISD services (3)
- Local activist asserts Black History is necessary as an American Truth (3)
- Kempner reader says America too selfish to back European allies (3)
- More than 200 pounds of marijuana seized in Killeen (3)
- Killeen-area gas prices jump 3 cents in one day (3)
- Cultural diversity platform makes all feel welcome (3)
- City of Killeen to offer free COVID testing this week (3)
- Bracey refuses to step down, Killeen Council to consider removing her (3)
- Segarra paints picture of healthy, vibrant Killeen (3)
- Retired Fort Hood area generals speak about tensions with Russia due to Ukraine (2)
- 18 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Bell County as toll reaches 844 (2)
- Fort Hood announces soldier training death (2)
- KISD board discuss district's strengths and weaknesses (2)
- Live updates: Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv (2)
- Army drops charges against Fort Hood staff sgt.; mom faced years in jail (2)
- KISD board OKs staffing allocations amid hiring challenges (2)
- Acquiring new light: Killeen looking to buy 4,500 streetlights in the city from Oncor (2)
- KPD targets speeding vehicles on I-14 (2)
- Town hall scheduled for seniors and gaming (2)
- Killeen council members spar over personnel discussion (2)
- Family and friends remember beloved KHS freshman (2)
- CTC Police Academy accepting applications for peace officer training (2)
- Killeen police searching for Stan Schlueter robbery suspect (2)
- Human Brain Doesn't Slow Down Until After 60 (2)
- After 70 years in Killeen, Tharpe’s Boot and Shoe Repair is closing its doors (2)
- Marcel Christopher Rolla (2)
- Burglaries, assaults top list of crimes in Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas (2)
- Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine (2)
- Bell County Democratic Party chair’s listening tour postponed (2)
- More than 3,800 ballots cast so far in Killeen, Harker Heights (2)
- New vape shop opens in Killeen (2)
- CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden ordering new sanctions against Russia. White House says Biden to order new sanctions after Russian recognition of separatist eastern Ukrainian regions (1)
- BEVERLY JEANNE WICKERSHAM (1)
- Mail mess leaves Killeen residents with questions (1)
- Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital (1)
- Fort Hood officials making final preparations for power outage (1)
- Killeen man, an Army vet, accused of murdering two local girls sits in Bell County Jail (1)
- The next state senator: Five candidates vie for seat after redistricting (1)
- Are you concerned that Russia’s attack on Ukraine will escalate to include other areas of eastern Europe? (1)
- Woman accused of assaulting victim because of him not wanting to bathe (1)
- EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills? (1)
- Killeen police: 3 shot, 2 dead in southwest Killeen (1)
- Fort Hood garrison commander gives update on Russia, housing (1)
- New motorcycle maintenance shop opening in Killeen next week (1)
- In Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cold War echoes reverberate (1)
- Prospective psychics attempt to seize their futures at training class (1)
- Retired chaplain says tragic train accident could have been avoided (1)
- Rachel Uvonne McKelva (1)
- Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine (1)
- Jury trial delayed for Killeen teen accused of capital murder (1)
- Reader: GOP silence deafening amid reports of Trump destroying papers (1)
- Almost All Family Interventions Can Prevent Relapse in Schizophrenia (1)
- Killeen police: Girl fatally struck by train near Killeen High School (1)
- Killeen man sentenced to term of probation after attempted stabbing (1)
- Bell COVID-19 threat level at lowest point of year (1)
- Dozens discard unwanted documents and devices in Copperas Cove (1)
- Oscar Soliz (1)
- Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine (1)
- Killeen ISD board to vote on revised school calendar (1)
- Advertising, other concerns raised at Parks and Recreation Town Hall (1)
- Canada's protests settle down, but could echo in politics (1)
- Killeen-area gas prices continue to soar; average near $4 (1)
- Chick-fil-A Killeen to close for 3 months (1)
- School mask mandates sharply reduced COVID-19 transmission, new study suggests (1)
- Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine (1)
- Killeen mayor making another run for city council (1)
- What to watch in Biden's 1st State of the Union address (1)
- Crumbl Cookies coming to Harker Heights (1)
- Sam McDowell: The social media hate for KC Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee is the worst of us (1)
- Here's everything you need to know ahead of the winter storm (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.