Dozens of volunteers from organizations throughout Bell County were on hand Friday afternoon to unpack three large trucks full of supplies and equipment in preparation for the Sixth Annual Operation Stand Down and City of Killeen Community Triage. The idea sprang from a need to provide care and services to the homeless veteran population in neighborhoods throughout Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down, commented on the preparations necessary to hold this event twice a year.
“We have generous volunteers who provide goods and services like medical and dental care,” Courtland said. “There will be volunteer barbers and stylists from Central Texas Beauty School on hand for haircuts and grooming needs.”
Doors will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center at 3601 South W.S, Young Drive.
The event is held every spring and fall and hopes to see more individuals than last year. Records show Operation Stand Down served 165 adults and 20 children at the fall event in October.
COVID-19 restrictions put a damper on our efforts last spring, Courtland said.
Volunteers who were at last year’s event described the feeling of helping out last year.
“The compassion some situations require always humble me,” said Kathy Griffet.
Griffet and her grandson Jakob Thom work all year collecting donations of goods and supplies. Last year participants were lined up outside in the early morning hours to make sure they were able to get inside.
Kyle Moore heads up the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team and partnered with many volunteers to get equipment and tables unloaded and set up at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center on Friday afternoon.
“Everyone has a story,” Moore said. “Some of these vets have seen more and survived things that many cannot comprehend.”
Moore said he’s out on the street many days checking on homeless groups throughout the city. He plans to visit with participants Saturday who may need additional resources to change their circumstances.
“Some of them just need a meal and a haircut. This is a safe place to find help, if they need it, a hand up if they want it.”
