Federal judge denies stay of execution for Killeen man on death row
A federal judge on Wednesday denied a request to stop the execution of a Killeen man who is set to be executed this week for his role in the murder of two youth pastors more than 21 years ago on Fort Hood property.
During the hour long remote hearing, one of the attorneys for Brandon Bernard, set to be executed on Dec. 10, argued for the judge to rule to halt the execution until new evidence could be presented and reviewed.
Now 40 years old, Bernard is accused of participating in the murders of youth pastors Todd and Stacie Bagley on June 21, 1999.
The Bagleys were killed in the summer of 1999 after being carjacked by Bernard, Christopher Vialva and three other teens.
Police said at the time that the Bagleys were youth pastors visiting Killeen for a church revival at a Killeen church.
After carjacking the Bagleys, Christopher Vialva, Bernard and three teenagers put the couple in the trunk of the car and drove for several hours, withdrawing money from ATMs and attempting to pawn Stacie Bagley’s wedding band.
At a remote training area at Fort Hood, police said Vialva shot Todd Bagley in the head and Stacie Bagley in the face.
Bernard set the car on fire, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Todd Bagley died instantly, and Stacie Bagley died of smoke inhalation after the vehicle was set ablaze, police said at the time.
Vialva was executed Sept. 24 for his role in the crime.
Suspect gets away; car crashes into house, but wanted driver gone
Someone wanted by police in multiple local shootings led police in a short chase before smashing a stolen car into a brick wall of a home in west Killeen Thursday morning, officials said.
The Killeen Police Department late Thursday was still looking for the suspect, whom police did not name or describe.
Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were in the area of Desert Willow Drive when they saw a suspect who has been involved in several shootings driving in a stolen black sedan, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for KPD.
The suspect noticed the officer and immediately drove off and a short pursuit ensued. The suspect was traveling westbound on Fox Glove Drive when he or she collided into a residence on Bachelor Button Drive. The department’s tactical response unit was deployed. After investigating, the suspect was not found in the area, according to the release.
The residents in the home reported no injuries, however, their residence received major damage from the crash.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing and information will be provided as it becomes available.
KISD police investigating beaten-up car found at Smith Middle School
The Killeen Independent School District Police Department is investigating a car that was found smashed up in the parking lot of Roy J. Smith Middle School on Friday morning.
The vehicle was seen in the school’s parking lot early Friday morning with a busted windshield and other damage.
The vehicle was a red Honda and both doors on the driver side were open in a photo posted to social media.
Taina Maya, spokeswoman for KISD, said the vehicle has been removed from the parking lot as police continue to investigate.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman with the Killeen Police Department, said that KPD is also investigating the incident and had the vehicle towed from the parking lot.
New fire chief is up for approval by the Killeen City Council
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle announced Friday his intent to appoint James Kubinski as Killeen’s next fire chief.
The appointment will be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council workshop meeting and considered for confirmation by the City Council at its Dec. 15 meeting. The city charter requires council approval of department head appointments, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Kubinski has been in the fire service for 25 years, the past 20 with Naperville Fire Department in Illinois. His service positions include firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant and most recently four years as bureau chief. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Benedictine University and more than 30 certifications, the news release said.
Following the retirement of KFD Fire Chief Brian Brank in July, the city hired Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. Forty-three candidates applied and were narrowed to four finalists to be interviewed. Interviews were conducted Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, and Cagle selected Kubinski as best suited for the role.
If Kubinski is approved, he would assume the position on Feb. 1.
Annual Christmas parades canceled
Annual Christmas parades in Killeen and Copperas Cove have been canceled, according to city officials.
The Krist Kindl parade, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, was canceled, the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau said in a news release Monday.
The cancellation is due to a lack of participation, the Cove Chamber said.
The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade was originally scheduled for Dec. 12.
“The ongoing pandemic limited the number of parade entries received resulting in the decision to cancel the parade,” said Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine in a news release Wednesday.
Letters to Santa can also be written until Dec. 15. Letters can be dropped off at Santa’s mailbox outside the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, or they can be mailed to: Santa Claus, c/o Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542.
Killeen council delays vote on public facility corporation
The Killeen City Council on Tuesday voted to postpone a vote on the formation of a public facility corporation for the city until residents can voice their views on it.
In a 5-1 consensus vote, the council agreed to hold a public hearing or workshop, the details of which will be established by the city manager’s office, to give residents a chance to share their input.
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King was not present for the vote.
Killeen resident Holly Teel spoke at the citizen comments section regarding the proposed public facility corporation.
“PFC will allow the city too much power,” Teel said, in regards to residents’ tax dollars involved. She also noted that obligated bonds must be voted on while corporate bonds, which apply to the public financing corporation, do not.
“I feel this is taxation without representation,” Teel said.
The initial purpose for the corporation would be for the proposed multifamily housing project located near the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Business 190, with Austin-based NRP as the developer.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously agreed to give direction to City Manager Kent Cagle to begin planning and marketing of southern corridor for large business expansion, which was determined to be within the range of city’s new comprehensive plan being developed by Verdunity, Inc.
Prior to giving his support for the move, Harris expressed concern about how it might prompt Verdunity to re-price their plan.
However, it was noted that the work was already factored into the city’s agreed-upon $349,140 contract price with Verdunity, Inc.
Compiled by Cade Smith
