According to court documents obtained Thursday, Killeen police performed a traffic stop on Aug. 8 for a driver going 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. The suspect, Jaqueline Brown, was pulled over around the 2900 block of Elms Road in Killeen. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana and Brown admitted she had smoked marijuana “just now” and showed the officer an ashtray with the remainder of a blunt inside, according to an arrest affidavit.
Court documents said the officer returned to his unit and observed a bag of multi colored pills on the roadway just outside the passenger door. The front passenger, a juvenile. stated that Brown stated, “we are getting pulled over, don’t move.” Court documents said the officer reviewed their dash cam and observed the passenger door open slightly and the bag being placed on the roadway.
According to the affidavit, Brown admitted to “holding onto” the pills for a friend and asking the front passenger to open the door while the suspect tossed the pills outside.
The suspect stated she was en route to deliver the pills when they were pulled over. Brown refused to identify the friend.
The pills weighed 87.64 grams without packaging and field tested positive for MDMA. Brown was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Brown’s bail at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.